Strs Ohio Boosts Position in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Strs Ohio raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 3,093.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,588 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,098 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of MasTec worth $15,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,054 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in MasTec by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its position in MasTec by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,300 shares of the construction company's stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,349 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,223.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the construction company's stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $374.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43. The company's fifty day moving average price is $387.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Guggenheim upgraded MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 price objective on MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $461.06.

Read Our Latest Report on MTZ

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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