Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy Trading Down 8.3%

Bloom Energy stock traded down $24.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.49. 2,330,536 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,596,428. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $282.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.57. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,412.28 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This trade represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $238.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here