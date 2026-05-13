Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Free Report) by 96.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 72,806 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 754,321 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,942,000 after buying an additional 503,167 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,052 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,995.55. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $311,465.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,789.64. This trade represents a 15.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,477,810. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $65.88.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -1.000--1.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

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