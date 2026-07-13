Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 90.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Graham were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Graham by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 481 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Graham by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 550 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company's stock.

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Graham Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Graham stock opened at $1,160.16 on Monday. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $882.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,224.76. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on GHC

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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