Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,460 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $56,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 1,191 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $318.00 to $297.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $345.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of RCL opened at $296.60 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.10 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $282.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.07. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

More Royal Caribbean Cruises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS said Royal Caribbean is on track for a solid second quarter, and other recent commentary highlighted strong bookings, pricing power, and the company’s private-destination strategy as drivers of multi-year yield growth.

UBS said Royal Caribbean is on track for a solid second quarter, and other recent commentary highlighted strong bookings, pricing power, and the company’s private-destination strategy as drivers of multi-year yield growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused articles also argued that RCL may still be undervalued after recent fuel-cost guidance cuts, suggesting the stock could have upside if demand and margins hold up.

Analyst-focused articles also argued that RCL may still be undervalued after recent fuel-cost guidance cuts, suggesting the stock could have upside if demand and margins hold up. Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean’s new Roald Dahl charity partnership and ongoing expansion around destinations such as Santorini and Mexico-Caribbean routes support the company’s brand and long-term growth narrative.

Royal Caribbean’s new Roald Dahl charity partnership and ongoing expansion around destinations such as Santorini and Mexico-Caribbean routes support the company’s brand and long-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles mainly noted that RCL remains a heavily watched stock, with investors looking for signs that travel demand stays resilient and that the company can sustain its recent momentum.

Several articles mainly noted that RCL remains a heavily watched stock, with investors looking for signs that travel demand stays resilient and that the company can sustain its recent momentum. Negative Sentiment: UBS also flagged downside risk to third-quarter bookings, which is weighing on sentiment because it suggests the company could face softer demand later in the year despite a strong near-term outlook.

UBS also flagged downside risk to third-quarter bookings, which is weighing on sentiment because it suggests the company could face softer demand later in the year despite a strong near-term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader cruise-industry commentary pointed to geopolitical risks and softer European demand, both of which could pressure future occupancy, pricing, and earnings.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

See Also

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