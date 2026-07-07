Strs Ohio Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 848.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,770 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,227,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $797,197,000 after buying an additional 3,717,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,082,545 shares of the company's stock worth $567,622,000 after acquiring an additional 373,869 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after acquiring an additional 640,098 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,771,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,612,000 after purchasing an additional 799,745 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.59. 194,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,346. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.68. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $28.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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