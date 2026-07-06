Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 979.5% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,004,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $6,550,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $35,589,000 after acquiring an additional 61,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company's stock.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $312.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.11 and a 12-month high of $495.55. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 target price (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $461.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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