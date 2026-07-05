Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,933 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 44,896 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $15,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts: Sign Up

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SUI opened at $123.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Colliers Securities upgraded Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $140.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 857,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sun Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sun Communities wasn't on the list.

While Sun Communities currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here