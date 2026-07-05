Strs Ohio Has $15.08 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD - Free Report) by 565.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,132 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Woodward worth $15,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WWD. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Woodward by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 506 shares of the technology company's stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Woodward Price Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $418.02 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $380.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.66. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.31 and a 52-week high of $450.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.17. Woodward had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.150-9.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Woodward's payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WWD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Woodward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $404.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Daniel G. Korte sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,233,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,725.70. This represents a 76.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karrie M. Bem sold 280 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,601,320.02. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,570,005 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc NASDAQ: WWD is a global leader in the design, manufacture and service of control systems and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company specializes in motion control, fuel systems, actuation, and digital control solutions. Its offerings enable precision management of flow, pressure and motion in critical applications ranging from aircraft engines and power turbines to hydraulic systems.

Woodward's product portfolio is organized into two primary segments: Aerospace and Industrial.

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