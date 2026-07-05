Strs Ohio Has $16.23 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 566.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,282 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 613,876 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,382,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,035,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,141,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $386,617,000 after buying an additional 223,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,016,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $344,933,000 after buying an additional 4,399,959 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,905,449 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $261,593,000 after buying an additional 970,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,195,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $266,463,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.73 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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