Strs Ohio Has $16.42 Million Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,100 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of American Healthcare REIT worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 2,984.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,161,549 shares of the company's stock worth $289,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,129 shares of the company's stock worth $101,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,850 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,557,850 shares of the company's stock worth $120,372,000 after buying an additional 1,445,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,286,000 after buying an additional 1,444,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised American Healthcare REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AHR

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is 172.41%.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,741,890. The trade was a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,574,497.10. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,590 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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