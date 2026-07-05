Strs Ohio Has $21.32 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,648 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 633,484 shares worth $47,542,923. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.00.

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Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.61.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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