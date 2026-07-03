Strs Ohio Has $55.81 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,191 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 49,985 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Howmet Aerospace worth $55,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. State Street Corp raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,365,429 shares of the company's stock worth $3,765,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,632,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,409,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,307,538 shares of the company's stock worth $2,316,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,877,771 shares of the company's stock worth $2,134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $1,793,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $287.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howmet Aerospace

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2%

HWM opened at $270.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.45 and a 1-year high of $290.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.57.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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