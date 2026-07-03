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Strs Ohio Has $68.19 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Strs Ohio trimmed its Palantir stake by 5.8% in the first quarter, selling 28,851 shares and leaving it with 466,144 shares worth about $68.19 million.
  • Palantir posted strong quarterly results, with revenue of $1.63 billion and EPS of $0.33, both above analyst expectations; revenue jumped 84.7% year over year.
  • Sentiment around the stock remains mixed but generally constructive: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy with a $175 target, while investors also noted a new Nvidia partnership and ongoing concerns about its premium valuation.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,851 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $68,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. TSG Advice Partners LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Wealth Management Advisory increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Center for Wealth Management Advisory now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $129.30 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 199,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,175,214.36. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock worth $126,197,785 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: D.A. Davidson upgraded Palantir to Buy from Neutral and raised its price target to $175, saying the company’s AI orchestration platform is becoming more valuable as enterprises want flexibility in deploying models. Palantir Stock Jumps After DA Davidson Upgrades to Buy
  • Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by Palantir’s new partnership with Nvidia to build sovereign AI solutions for U.S. government agencies, which strengthens the company’s positioning in secure, high-value AI deployments. How Palantir’s Partnership With Nvidia Ended Its Brutal Losing Streak
  • Positive Sentiment: Several commentaries highlighted accelerating revenue growth, expanding profitability, and a stronger “Rule of 40,” suggesting Palantir’s fundamentals are still improving even after a sharp pullback. Palantir's Surging Rule of 40 Highlights Excellent AI-Driven Execution
  • Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alex Karp used recent interviews to argue that enterprise AI pricing models from OpenAI and Anthropic are flawed and that Palantir’s approach gives customers better control over data and intellectual property. The comments support Palantir’s long-term thesis, but they do not change near-term financial results. Palantir CEO Has a Stark Message for OpenAI and Anthropic
  • Neutral Sentiment: Other articles noted that Palantir still trades at a premium valuation, so while sentiment has improved, the stock may remain volatile if investors shift back toward concerns about price versus growth. Is Palantir's Valuation Finally Catching up to Its Growth?

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an "underperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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