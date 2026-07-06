Strs Ohio Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,113 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 71,393 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in American International Group were worth $8,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,241,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American International Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,371,853 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,400,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,246 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,618,321 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,336,147,000 after buying an additional 4,210,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $805,529,000 after buying an additional 1,846,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $79.33 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American International Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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