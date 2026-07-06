Strs Ohio Has $9.55 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,312 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Clean Harbors worth $9,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 99.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $4,186,000. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $225,803.91. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $309.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $291.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.86. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.34 and a 1 year high of $316.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 6.53%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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