Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. $NXRT

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT - Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.36% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 121.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 3.0%

NYSE NXRT traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 55,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,756. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $747.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.30%. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.570 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently -166.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NXRT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

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