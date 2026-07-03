Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,699 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,023 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

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About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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