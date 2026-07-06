Strs Ohio Purchases 9,996 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Strs Ohio raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,787 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,717 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 62,273 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 467.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,791 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 166,212 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,752,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,239,881 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $294,745,000 after buying an additional 100,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $143.88 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.83 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $155. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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