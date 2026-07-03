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Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Dominion Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Strs Ohio cut its Dominion Energy stake by 5.4% in the first quarter, selling 48,273 shares and leaving it with 840,125 shares worth about $51.9 million.
  • Dominion reported better-than-expected first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.95 versus estimates of $0.90 and revenue of $5.02 billion versus expectations of $4.43 billion.
  • The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.8%, while analysts currently assign the stock a consensus rating of Hold with an average price target of $67.62.
  • Interested in Dominion Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 48,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Dominion Energy worth $51,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Dominion Energy Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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