Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Sanmina were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $400,273,000 after buying an additional 481,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $244,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 57.5% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,833,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $109,907,000 after acquiring an additional 108,202 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $101,751,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanmina from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total value of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total value of $27,087,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $209.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sanmina Corporation has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $288.68. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $242.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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