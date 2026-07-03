Strs Ohio Sells 140,977 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,422 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 140,977 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.6% of Strs Ohio's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Strs Ohio's holdings in Netflix were worth $161,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after acquiring an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 859.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,376,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $130.23. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.78 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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