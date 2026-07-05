Strs Ohio Sells 141,300 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 141,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.29% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $14,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,953,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $472,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,897 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,787,655 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 211,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,427,180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,031,000 after buying an additional 201,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,460,219 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,657,000 after buying an additional 859,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,133,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts: Sign Up

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $211.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sabra Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sabra Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here