Strs Ohio Sells 31,200 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Strs Ohio reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,747,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,483,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 30,203 shares of the company's stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,735. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 2,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $219,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,775,970. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ HQY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 30,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,330. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.21. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $105.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $354.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. HealthEquity's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.57.

View Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

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