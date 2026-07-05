Strs Ohio Sells 3,505 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,262 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,070 shares of the construction company's stock worth $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.9% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vulcan Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $326.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMC

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.29, for a total value of $646,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,547,599.64. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $303.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.89. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $252.35 and a 52 week high of $331.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials's dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company NYSE: VMC is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company's primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

See Also

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