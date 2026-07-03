Strs Ohio Sells 41,013 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,013 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Vertiv worth $101,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $300.49 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $324.64 and its 200 day moving average is $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective on the stock. Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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