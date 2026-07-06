Strs Ohio Sells 5,555 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,630 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 9,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the technology company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a "peer perform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 458,666 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $81,293,961.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,901,953 shares of company stock worth $1,403,598,971 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.0%

DELL opened at $394.29 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $332.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.59. The stock has a market cap of $255.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Article Title

Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group is still benefiting from surging AI server demand, with a $51.3 billion backlog and an ongoing infrastructure refresh cycle supporting the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook. Positive Sentiment: Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Article Title

Dell is also seeing international manufacturing and local AI demand tailwinds, with reports that most servers are now made in India as demand rises in that market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Article Title

Coverage from Dell Technologies World highlighted the company’s Microsoft partnership and hybrid-cloud positioning, reinforcing the long-term AI and enterprise infrastructure narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Article Title

Some commentary says Dell has run up too far, too fast, suggesting the stock may be vulnerable after its sharp rally. Negative Sentiment: Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Article Title

Several pieces point to profit-taking and a downgrade, with analysts warning that Dell’s valuation may be stretched and that investors may want to lock in gains. Negative Sentiment: Dell shares also fell as AI-linked stocks sold off broadly on fears that chip demand tied to the AI boom could be cooling, which weighed on the stock despite its business-specific strength. Article Title

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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