Strs Ohio Sells 59,329 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT - Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 59,329 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 155.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,973 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research set a $38.00 price objective on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded OUTFRONT Media from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on OUT

OUTFRONT Media Trading Down 0.5%

OUT opened at $33.04 on Thursday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.44 million. OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 30.36%. OUTFRONT Media's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. OUTFRONT Media's payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP James Michael Norton bought 4,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $127,245.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,245.30. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,826,859.76. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $629,600 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising company offering a broad range of billboard, transit and digital display solutions across major urban markets in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio encompasses traditional static billboards, high-resolution digital signage, transit media on buses, trains and taxis, as well as street furniture placements such as bus shelters, kiosks and urban panels. The company partners with brand marketers to deliver high-impact campaigns that engage consumers outside the home environment.

Through an extensive network of assets in key metropolitan areas, OUTFRONT provides advertisers with premium visibility along highways, city streets and transit corridors.

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