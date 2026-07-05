Strs Ohio Trims Position in Cigna Group $CI

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,221 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,173,577 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,203,754,000 after buying an additional 414,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,396,132,000 after buying an additional 224,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,805,083 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,249,113,000 after buying an additional 903,334 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $3,065,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,828,168 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,256,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $370.00 to $346.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $287.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $239.51 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $285.09 and its 200-day moving average is $279.24.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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