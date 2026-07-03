Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,553 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 12,289 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $48,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after buying an additional 336,069 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after buying an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Get IBM alerts: Sign Up

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $288.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.20. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp cut International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership.

IBM unveiled what was described as the world’s first 0.7-nanometer semiconductor technology, reinforcing its innovation story and potentially strengthening long-term confidence in its engineering leadership. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead.

Analysts continue to point to IBM’s improving earnings outlook, with articles noting its strong history of beating estimates and suggesting another earnings beat could be ahead. Positive Sentiment: IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months.

IBM’s hybrid cloud, AI demand, and quantum computing initiatives are still being viewed as key growth catalysts, which may help offset concerns that the stock has lagged the industry over the past three months. Neutral Sentiment: IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging.

IBM hired Stagwell to refresh its global brand and campaign strategy, a move aimed at better aligning marketing with its AI, cloud, and quantum messaging. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk.

Coverage around IBM’s quantum computing bet remains mixed: bullish long-term commentary is being balanced by warnings that the technology still carries meaningful execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation.

A separate note from Trefis highlighted a wide range of possible outcomes for IBM, underscoring that the market is still debating the stock’s next chapter and valuation. Negative Sentiment: One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services.

One article warned that IBM is lagging its industry recently and faces competitive pressure from Anthropic’s COBOL modernization efforts, which could weigh on sentiment if investors see it as a threat to legacy services. Negative Sentiment: Commentary on AI automation also noted that some companies, including IBM, have had to rehire workers after AI-driven cuts fell short, which may temper enthusiasm around near-term AI productivity gains.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider International Business Machines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and International Business Machines wasn't on the list.

While International Business Machines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here