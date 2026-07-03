Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,373 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $109,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Livet Wealth LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Livet Wealth LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 52,140 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 195,076 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $134.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.68.

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Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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