Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 12,374 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA's holdings in Stryker were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 181.6% during the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Stryker from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $421.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $337.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $319.32 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $353.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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