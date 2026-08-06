Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Bought by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 183.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,058 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 451 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research set a $375.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $337.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.16. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $396.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.29. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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