Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,738 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,798 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after buying an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,374,731,000 after acquiring an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,665 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Stryker from $371.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SYK opened at $337.41 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $396.86. The company's fifty day moving average is $318.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.29. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares in the company, valued at $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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