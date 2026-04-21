Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,322 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors' holdings in Stryker were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stryker by 181.6% in the third quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $421.11.

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Stryker Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE SYK opened at $338.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $319.32 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $352.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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