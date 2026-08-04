Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $RGR Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Free Report) by 103.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,829 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.55% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,510 shares of the company's stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 122,111 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,315 shares of the company's stock worth $16,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,446 shares of the company's stock worth $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,666 shares of the company's stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 64,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,486,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company's stock.

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Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The company has a market cap of $616.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.54 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 2.11%.Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bruce T. Pettet acquired 1,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.89 per share, with a total value of $39,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,403.34. This trade represents a 15.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip Widman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,904. This represents a 12.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $288,615. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company's product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

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