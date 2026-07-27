Styrax Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Fabrinet $FN

Styrax Capital LP lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 37,957 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet makes up approximately 2.7% of Styrax Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Styrax Capital LP owned 0.21% of Fabrinet worth $39,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fox Advisors lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $643.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $475.48 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $579.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.20. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $272.49 and a fifty-two week high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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