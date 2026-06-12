Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 23,444 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,612 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $60,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company's stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,664,154.64. This trade represents a 66.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Article Title

Arista’s rollout of its 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms supports the AI growth story, as the products are designed for rack-scale AI infrastructure and higher-capacity data-center networking. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Arista Networks, adding to signs that Wall Street expects continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Broader market volatility tied to AI spending, interest rates, and growth concerns may be increasing attention on AI infrastructure names like ANET, but it is not a company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim may weigh on sentiment, even though the trades were made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.95.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $156.46 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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