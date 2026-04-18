Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 2,513 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in ASML were worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 4.5% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $413,335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $959,180,000 after buying an additional 38,660 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,086,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More.

Q1 beat and management raised 2026 revenue guidance to €36–40B, signaling stronger-than-expected AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More.

ASML says EUV demand is outpacing supply and has increased low‑NA EUV capacity targets, supporting medium-term equipment growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More.

Major banks reaffirm/upgrade ASML (Berenberg, Deutsche Bank) and analysts point to ASML/TSMC results as confirmation that hyperscaler AI spending remains strong. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More.

Some observers note ASML’s valuation premium has shrunk even as shares run higher YTD — a reminder valuation multiples are compressing versus peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More.

DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating, reflecting mixed views on near-term visibility despite solid fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More.

Export controls are reducing China sales and contributed to a recent pullback; regional constraints remain a risk to top-line growth. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More.

Management stopped publishing quarterly bookings and gave a softer Q2 outlook than some expected, increasing short-term demand visibility concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds — supply-chain constraints and negative free cash flow in the quarter — and a moderate post‑earnings selloff show some investors are taking profits. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,459.80 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,398.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52-week low of $614.06 and a 52-week high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here