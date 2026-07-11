Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 34,314 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,063,676 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 34,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $98,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 475,672 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,241 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,597,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $711,837,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 362,489 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,206,000 after buying an additional 255,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,957,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,300. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Barclays lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.10.

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About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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