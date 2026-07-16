Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 5,269 Shares of Crane $CR

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,785 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Crane were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Crane by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,801 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 56,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 44.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,787 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 56,324 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at about $3,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $169,282,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,556 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $21,198,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Lynch acquired 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.38 per share, for a total transaction of $26,607.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,630.60. This represents a 68.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.33.

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Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $218.85 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $159.58 and a 12 month high of $226.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average of $192.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.35%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Further Reading

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