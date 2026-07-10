Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 3,538 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,344 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Seagate Technology worth $204,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $890.09 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $138.30 and a twelve month high of $1,145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $875.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $568.33. The firm has a market cap of $199.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.37, for a total value of $4,154,069.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,826,474.98. This trade represents a 32.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $886.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STX

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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