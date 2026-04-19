Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 296 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company's stock.

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Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $217.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 12-month low of $167.18 and a 12-month high of $248.90. The firm has a market cap of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 7th. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $1.91. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $76.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Toyota Motor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised Toyota Motor from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toyota Motor

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi, Japan. Founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda as an offshoot of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, the company builds and sells a broad range of vehicles and related products under the Toyota and Lexus brands. Toyota's operations encompass vehicle design, manufacturing, parts supply, and distribution through a worldwide dealer network, as well as complementary businesses such as vehicle financing and mobility services.

The company's product lineup includes passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, light commercial vehicles and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, along with engines and vehicle components.

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