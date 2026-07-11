Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,903 shares of the life sciences company's stock after selling 218,692 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Illumina worth $127,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,162 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 37.6% in the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 52.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,336 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in Illumina by 26.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,387 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Illumina News

Here are the key news stories impacting Illumina this week:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.20. 1,075,437 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.50.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 19.42%.Illumina's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Illumina from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott M. Davies sold 615 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,540. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $127,307.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,456,500.81. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,003,769 shares of company stock valued at $155,710,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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