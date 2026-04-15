Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314,399 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 178,942 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Visa worth $1,513,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% during the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Define Financial LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $311.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.78. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa's payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa launched and is operating an in‑house validator node on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain, positioning the company as an “anchor validator” to help enable real‑time stablecoin settlement and on‑chain payment rails — a move that could reduce processing frictions, deepen Visa’s role in settlement infrastructure and create new fee and product opportunities over time. Visa deepens blockchain push with Tempo validator node launch

Visa launched and is operating an in‑house validator node on Stripe’s Tempo blockchain, positioning the company as an “anchor validator” to help enable real‑time stablecoin settlement and on‑chain payment rails — a move that could reduce processing frictions, deepen Visa’s role in settlement infrastructure and create new fee and product opportunities over time. Positive Sentiment: Visa partnered with Neat to embed AI‑powered insurance and medical assistance into cards across Europe — a product enhancement aimed at increasing cardholder engagement, adding value to issuing partners, and potentially boosting transaction volume and service revenue. Neat and Visa Partner to Modernize Card Insurance and Assistance in Europe

Visa partnered with Neat to embed AI‑powered insurance and medical assistance into cards across Europe — a product enhancement aimed at increasing cardholder engagement, adding value to issuing partners, and potentially boosting transaction volume and service revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is again a Platinum cosponsor for SBA’s National Small Business Week — a PR/partnership win that supports brand and SMB relationships but is unlikely to materially move near‑term revenue. SBA Announces Visa as Platinum Cosponsor for National Small Business Week 2026

Visa is again a Platinum cosponsor for SBA’s National Small Business Week — a PR/partnership win that supports brand and SMB relationships but is unlikely to materially move near‑term revenue. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target for Visa from $450 to $400 while retaining a buy rating — a reduction that narrows implied upside and may signal slightly more conservative near‑term growth assumptions from a major analyst. Benzinga

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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