Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407,428 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 219,017 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Chevron worth $911,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $346.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.32. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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