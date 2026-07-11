Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,265 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 31,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $134,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.80. 1,929,190 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,141,272. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $173.54 and a 12-month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is 31.87%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "in-line" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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