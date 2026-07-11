Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 47,467 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $127,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. CEO insider purchase filing

Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Article on TSMC market share and competitors

TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. TSMC photonic ramp article

Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Prediction: TSMC Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16

TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Japan’s Rapidus wants to mass-produce 2 nm chips in 2027 are raising competitive concerns, because any credible new rival could pressure TSMC’s long-term pricing power and technology lead. A Potential New Rival Wants to Undercut TSMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,565,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,973. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.14 and a 200-day moving average of $373.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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