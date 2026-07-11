Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $104.03 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 13,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $104,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 160.4% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,032,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 2,483,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,650,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,056,884,000 after acquiring an additional 151,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $895,816,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,121,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $691,771,000 after acquiring an additional 486,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 698.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,355,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $618,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,909 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.05.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded down $14.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.76. 2,538,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.11 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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