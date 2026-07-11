Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $120.14 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,397,522 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of VICI Properties worth $120,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 891,188 shares of the company's stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,282 shares of the company's stock valued at $853,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,349 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 7,063,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,454,904 shares of the company's stock worth $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $13,926,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price objective on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,324,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,186,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 76.83%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.470 EPS. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's payout ratio is 61.64%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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